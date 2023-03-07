People with chronic diseases should avoid going to crowded places for safe Holi: Experts

Amid a spurt in cases of the H3N2 virus, medical experts said that the virus can spread from person to person during the festival and it's important to take precautions. "I would really say that people should celebrate Holi but be careful especially the elderly and those who have underlying comorbid conditions like chronic respiratory diseases, heart problems. Patients having kidney problems or dialysis need to be careful about going into a crowded place and getting an exposure." said Dr Randeep Guleria, chairman, Institute of Internal Medicine and Respiratory and Sleep Medicine and Director, Medical Education, Medanta, Gurugram.

Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital Director Paediatrics, Dr Nitin Verma urged citizens to take precautions including being vaccinated each year and avoiding contact with sick individuals. "You must take precautions to prevent H3N2 influenza, including being vaccinated each year, frequently washing hands with soap and water, avoiding contact with sick individuals, covering the mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing, and staying away from school or work when ill," said Dr Nitin Verma.

He further suggested to avoid crowded situations and cover mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing. "If unwell contact your health care professional. Avoid crowded situations and use a face mask, wash hands, avoid touching your mouth and nose, cover your mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing." he said.

"With Holi festival do avoid crowded places, celebrate with near and dear ones, refrain from going out if unwell, maintain distance and wash hands frequently. So celebrate safely and prevent the spread of H3N2 influenza," he added. (ANI)

