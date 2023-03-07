Left Menu

People with chronic diseases should avoid going to crowded places for safe Holi: Experts

Amid a spurt in cases of the H3N2 virus, medical experts said that the virus can spread from person to person during the festival and it's important to take precautions.

ANI | Updated: 07-03-2023 20:37 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 20:36 IST
People with chronic diseases should avoid going to crowded places for safe Holi: Experts
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a spurt in cases of the H3N2 virus, medical experts said that the virus can spread from person to person during the festival and it's important to take precautions. "I would really say that people should celebrate Holi but be careful especially the elderly and those who have underlying comorbid conditions like chronic respiratory diseases, heart problems. Patients having kidney problems or dialysis need to be careful about going into a crowded place and getting an exposure." said Dr Randeep Guleria, chairman, Institute of Internal Medicine and Respiratory and Sleep Medicine and Director, Medical Education, Medanta, Gurugram.

Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital Director Paediatrics, Dr Nitin Verma urged citizens to take precautions including being vaccinated each year and avoiding contact with sick individuals. "You must take precautions to prevent H3N2 influenza, including being vaccinated each year, frequently washing hands with soap and water, avoiding contact with sick individuals, covering the mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing, and staying away from school or work when ill," said Dr Nitin Verma.

He further suggested to avoid crowded situations and cover mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing. "If unwell contact your health care professional. Avoid crowded situations and use a face mask, wash hands, avoid touching your mouth and nose, cover your mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing." he said.

"With Holi festival do avoid crowded places, celebrate with near and dear ones, refrain from going out if unwell, maintain distance and wash hands frequently. So celebrate safely and prevent the spread of H3N2 influenza," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global
3
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
4
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023