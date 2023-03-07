YSRCP hatching conspiracy to win Legislative Council polls by bogus votes: Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president, N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that YSRCP is hatching a conspiracy to somehow win ongoing polls for three Graduates Constituencies in the Legislative Council by resorting to registering bogus votes. N Chandrababu Naidu made an appeal to the voters in the ongoing polls for three Graduates Constituencies in the Legislative Council to cast their votes in favour of the TDP candidates.

In a teleconference with the party activists, Chandrababu Naidu felt that the ruling YSRCP is resorting to irregularities by registering bogus votes in these elections, read an official statement. ''The YSRCP, which has the habit of indulging in irregularities in all the elections is planning to repeat the same in the ongoing polls for the three Graduates Constituencies in the Legislative Council,'' Chandrababu remarked.

''Already bogus votes have been identified on a largescale as several non-graduates and many outsiders have been enrolled as voters,'' he said. The TDP supremo said that those officials behind enrolling such persons as voters and also those who are ineligible but have been enrolled as voters will have to face legal consequences, Chandrababu said.

He wanted the TDP activists to lodge complaints against such bogus voters with the local police stations besides write to the Election Commission mentioning the names of such bogus voters and the officials behind enrolling them as voters and also seek proper action against them. With bogus votes on the one side and tempting offers to the voters on the other, the YSRCP is planning to win all three seats in the ongoing polls, he observed.

Chandrababu thus made an appeal to the party activists to firmly resist such anti-democratic tendencies of the ruling party. ''Sometimes, the second choice vote will be crucial in the Council polls. So, make sure that the second choice vote is cast in favour of the TDP candidates,'' he told the TDP functionaries.

As the polling date is fast approaching, the TDP supremo asked the party activists to intensify their campaign and reach the voters at the grassroots level. (ANI)

