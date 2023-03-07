CERAWEEK-Kuwait Petroleum Corp sees global oil market in balance - CEO
Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 22:14 IST
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation sees the global oil market in balance through at least the first half of this year, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
Demand from China is seeing a sustainable increase, Nawaf Al-Sabah told reporters at an energy conference in Houston.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement