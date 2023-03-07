100 more Namma Clinics will be established: Karnataka CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that 100 Namma Clinics will be established, in total 240 will be functioning in all Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) wards. Nineteen PHCs' are upgraded and four super-speciality hospitals are also constructed, read a statement from CMO.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 100th Janaushadi Center in Jayanagar organized on behalf of the Ministry of Fertiliser and Chemicals, CM Bommai said that special care has been taken for the health in Bengaluru and Namma Clinic has been opened in every ward. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also participated in this event.

The CM said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision as well as a concern for the poor. Before he became the PM, there was no program for the sale of medicines at a nominal price. The administrator must have concern for very minute things. Any person who has experienced poverty only understands the travails of the poor. Modi knew what poverty is. Many patients will not be having Rs 100 to buy medicines." The pharmaceutical companies fix the cost of medicine very high and above the reach of poor patients. Understanding this, the PM started the initiative of Janaushadi centers where medicines are available at very nominal rates. Modi has implemented such programs to ensure that the benefits reach the last man in society, he said.

The CM said, "The potable water is ahead of the health and the PM had announced that every house in every village will be provided clean drinking water in five years. And this is possible only if the leader has the commitment, intelligence, and zeal to do it." By implementing the Jal Jeevan Mission, the PM has proved what's impossible. and doing the impossible things has been the quality of a real leader. Over 10 crore houses were getting potable water. In Karnataka, in the last 72 years, only 25 lakh houses have had tap water, and in the last three years, 40 lakh houses have been provided pure drinking water, he added.

The CM complimented Union Minister Madaviya as an active minister who provided the additional vaccines to the State during the covid pandemic, as well as arranged to release an additional quantity of urea fertilizer to Karnataka. CM Bommai said that Lok Sabha MP Tejaswi Surya has concern for the poor and he has made a record by having 100 Janaushadhi centers in a constituency.

He said, "Lok Sabha member Tejaswi Surya has created a record by having 100 Janaushad centers in one constituency, and this is his concern for the poor." Minister R Ashok, MP Tejaswi Surya, and others were present on the occasion. (ANI)

