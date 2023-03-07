Army, J-K police hold joint security meetings over "nefarious activities" by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists

Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday held joint security meetings in a wake of Holi festival celebrations to curb any terrorist-related incident in Uri and Rampur sectors. The officials said that they have received various inputs of "nefarious activities" being planned by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in Kashmir Valley pre-Holi festival celebrations.

"Keeping various inputs of nefarious activities being planned by Pakistan sponsored terrorists in Kashmir Valley pre Holi festival celebrations, Indian Army and J-K police authorities held Joint security meetings to curb any terrorists related incident in Uri and Rampur sectors before happening," an official statement said on Tuesday. Regular day and night patrols were sent out in the villages of Bandi, lagama and Machikrand to meet minority pocket heads and ensured their safety.

Frequent interactions with locals were carried out to gain real-time inputs. Joint forces have sensitised NH1A to deny any IED-related incidents.

This Joint effort of the Indian Army and locals, J-K police had successfully ensured smooth and safe conduct of Holi Celebrations up till Line of Control in Uri and Rampur sectors, it added. While Holi is celebrated over two days in North India, its preparations and all related events start a week in advance.

Choti Holi and Holika Dahan were marked on March 7 (Tuesday). It is marked during Pradosh Kaal (which starts after sunset) while Purnimasi Tithi is prevailing, as per Hindu beliefs. The festival of Holi celebrates the spirit of inclusiveness and humanity and heralds the onset of Spring in the Indian subcontinent. The festival, marking the victory of good over evil, is celebrated over two days -- Holika Dahan and Holi Milan. (ANI)

