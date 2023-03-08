Arvind Kejriwal pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat before staring prayers for the country

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital before starting meditation and prayers for the country. The Delhi CM on Tuesday announced that he will meditate today and not celebrate Holi in the wake of the arrests of party leaders Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia.

In a video message, the Delhi Chief Minister said that the country's situation is worrying and therefore he will pray for the country. Kejriwal also said that Sisodia and Jain are in jail but no action has been taken against Adani.

"A country where the Prime Minister jails people who provide good education and good health facilities to people and supports those who rob the country, it is worrying. I will meditate and pray for the country. If you also think what Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing is wrong and you, too, are worried about the country, then I urge you, after celebrating Holi, please take out time to pray for the country," he added. The Chief Minister said he was not worried about Jain and Sisodia being in jail.

"They are brave and are ready to sacrifice their lives for the country. But the sorry state of affairs in the country worries me," he said. Satyendar Jain was arrested in May last year and Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)