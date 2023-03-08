Left Menu

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi extends Holi wishes

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday sent out greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Holi.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday sent out greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Holi. Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Lots of colours; Meet and greet; sweetness this is Hindustan. It is the identity of our unique culture. Happy Holi to all of you."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to the citizens of the country on the occasion. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Best wishes for Holi. May the colours of joy and enthusiasm always shower in your life. Wishing you all a happy and colourful Holi!."

The festival of Holi which celebrates the spirit of inclusiveness and humanity heralds the onset of spring after winter in the Indian subcontinent. The festival marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated on two days - Holika Dahan and Holi Milan. (ANI)

