Left Menu

"Only those who follow God's path can grow...": Rajasthan Minister Khachariyawas

A large number of people attended the program and greeted Minister Pratap Singh on the occasion of Holi by applying Gulal.

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2023 11:57 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 11:57 IST
"Only those who follow God's path can grow...": Rajasthan Minister Khachariyawas
Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas during Holi celebration at his residence. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas participated in Holi celebrations at his residence in Jaipur on Tuesday. Talking to ANI, while celebrating Holi at his residence, Khachariyawas said that only those who follow God's path can grow and flourish.

"Only those who follow God's path can grow and flourish, not the ones who conspire against others," Khachariyawas said while slamming his contenders. "There are assembly elections at the end of this year and on the basis of the public welfare schemes of the Gehlot government, the Congress government will be formed again in Rajasthan next time," he asserted.

A large number of people attended the program and greeted Minister Pratap Singh on the occasion of Holi by applying Gulal. "Holi is a symbol of ultimate love and gaiety. We are celebrating the festival of colors which was earlier played by God himself," Khachariyawas said.

Earlier on Tuesday, foreign and domestic tourists celebrated Holi in Rajasthan's Jaipur. The tourism department organised a grand event at the Khasa Kothi Hotel with programs showcasing the rich culture of Rajasthan.

Many local artists participated in the dance performances in which the tourists couldn't help themselves but join the party of dancers. The businessmen and officials associated with the tourism industry said that it's the first time Jaipur is witnessing a huge crowd of tourists for the festival after the Covid season is over.

And this is a matter of happiness for the hotel industry and tourism sector. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; France reports bird flu in foxes near Paris, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023