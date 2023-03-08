Left Menu

They hid in Shah Rukh Khan's make-up room for 8 hours: Mumbai Police on 'Mannat' trespassing

The duo identified as Pathan Sahil Salim Khan and Ram Saraf Kushwaha who claimed to have from Bharuch in Gujarat to meet the 'Pathaan' star were caught by security guards and handed over to police. A case of trespassing and relevant offences has been registered against them under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the investigation is ongoing.

They hid in Shah Rukh Khan's make-up room for 8 hours: Mumbai Police on 'Mannat' trespassing
Two men arrested last week for trespassing inside Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow here last week hid inside the actor's makeup room for nearly eight hours, before being caught, police said. The duo identified as Pathan Sahil Salim Khan and Ram Saraf Kushwaha who claimed to have from Bharuch in Gujarat to meet the 'Pathaan' star were caught by security guards and handed over to police. A case of trespassing and relevant offences has been registered against them under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the investigation is ongoing.

The accused had concealed themselves inside the makeup room located in the third floor of Mannat, the actor's bungalow and the actor was shocked when he saw them. "Both the accused sneaked into Khan's Bungalow to meet him and kept waiting for the actor in his make-up room for about eight hours. They had entered at around 3 am and were caught at 10:30 am the next day," said police.

Colleen D'Souza, the manager of Khan's bungalow, told police in her statement that the security guard called her at 11 am on February 2 to inform her that two people had manage to enter the bungalow. According to the FIR, the trespassers were discovered by Satish a staff from the housekeeping.

"Satish took both of them from the make up room to the lobby and. Shah Rukh Khan was shocked to see strangers there. Mannat's guards handed over both of them to Bandra Police," the FIR stated. According to Mumbai Police, the trespassers entered Mannat's premises by scaling its outer wall.

During the police enquiry, the men, aged between 20 and 22, claimed that they had arrived from Gujarat and wanted to meet the 'Pathaan' star. Meanwhile SRK is now preparing for his upcoming films 'Jawan' and 'Dunki'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

