MP CM Shivraj Chauhan sings 'phaag', celebrates Holi at his residence

A grand event was organized at the Chief Minister's residence as part of the festival on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2023 14:19 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 14:19 IST
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan sings 'phaag' during Holi celebrations at his residence. Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan with his family was seen celebrating the festival of Holi at his residence in the state capital on Wednesday. Some BJP leaders also joined the CM at his residence for the celebration. A grand event was organised at the Chief Minister's residence as part of the festival.

CM Chauhan sang 'phaag' during the celebration. He was also seen cheering for those singing and dancing at the event. The CM was also accompanied by his wife Sadhna Singh and other family members.

In various events across the country, many political leaders were seen celebrating the festival of colours, Holi, at their respective homes. They were seen singing and dancing drenched in colours along with their family and friends. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

