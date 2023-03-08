Strike disrupts Rhine river traffic in France - union
Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2023 16:29 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 16:01 IST
Traffic on the French part of Rhine river is at a standstill on Wednesday due to strikes against the government's planned pension reforms, a representative for the CGT union said.
Workers have also caused disruptions at the river locks at Strasbourg and at Marckolseim, the representative said.
