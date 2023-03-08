Kerala govt should declare health emergency in Kochi: Oppn leader Satheeshan on Brahmapuram fire

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the State assembly V D Satheeshan on Wednesday demanded that the Kerala government should declare a health emergency following the fire that broke out at Brahmapuram Waste Plant, claiming that the toxic smoke from the waste mound fire has created serious health problems for the people living in the vicinity. Smoke from the fire at the solid waste treatment plant of the Kochi Corporation that started on March 2 spread to surrounding region and can pose hazardous health issues the opposition leader said .

Satheesan alleged that the government was not taking action in the matter. The smoke spread to not only Kochi but even the nearest districts. This, the Congress leader said it will cause serious health issues. He demanded the government declare a health emergency in the the affected place. The LoP claimed that various departments including health, local self-government and disaster management were inactive at Brahmapuram

"The government should take action and effective implementation to cut the fire. But they are not taking any action. The LSGD, the health department, disaster management wing, and fire force are not taking sufficient action. The fire force is doing a lot of work but have been unable to douse the fire and had to seek help from the central government also. Otherwise, it will cause serious issues," Satheeshan said. "Now itself is a serious matter. Unfortunately, what the minister for Local Self Government Department (LSGD) answered in the assembly was not fact. Even the next day high court judge went for a morning walk and had serious breathing issues. There are people who have fainted. There are so many patients in the hospitals, the the government has to declare a health emergency," Satheesan said.

The state Minister for Local Self Government Institutions M B Rajesh had in the Assembly said that that the situation at Brahmapuram was under control and there was no cause for concern or panic. However, Satheesan said that the government should declare a health emergency and take necessary steps in this regard.

According to him, this is a clear case of corruption and the corrupt contractors are behind this. He demanded action against the corrupt people also. The State Government on Saturday held a meeting and decided to explore a flooding approach to extinguish the fire. An official statement from the State Government stated that the meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary of Kerala discussed the ongoing efforts and options available for extinguishing the fire.

On Sunday, another meeting was held at Kochi by Kerala Health Minister Veena George and Law and Industries Minister P Rajeev with Ernakulam District Administration officials on this matter.On Monday, Congress workers today marched to the Kochi Corporation office as part of the protest seeking a High Court-monitored probe into the fire incident. (ANI)

