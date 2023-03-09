Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2000 hours: DEL31 BIZ-LD CRYPTO-MONEY LAUNDERING Crypto exchanges, intermediaries need to perform KYC of clients New Delhi: Crypto exchanges and intermediaries dealing with virtual digital assets will now be required to perform KYC of their clients and users of the platform. DEL24 BIZ-LD-STOCKS Sensex, Nifty extend winning run to 3rd day as financial, energy shares advance Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex and Nifty closed higher for a third session in a row on Wednesday as fag-end buying in banking, financial and oil stocks helped the indices rebound from early lows amid a bearish trend in global equity markets.

DEL29 BIZ-LD-GOYAL-HOLI US Commerce Secretary, Piyush Goyal celebrate Holi at defence min residence New Delhi: US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday celebrated Holi at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's official residence here.

DCM14 BIZ-SEBI-PAN Sebi asks investors to link PAN with Aadhaar by March 31 New Delhi: Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday asked all investors to link their PAN with Aadhaar number by March-end for continual and smooth transactions in the securities market.

DCM18 BIZ-FUTURE-ENTERPRISES-INSOLVENCY Future Enterprises admitted for insolvency New Delhi: After Future Retail, another Kishore Biyani company Future Enterprise has been admitted to insolvency resolution, requiring the firm to be auctioned to recover unpaid dues.

DEL11 BIZ-ONION Nafed to begin onion procurement from 3 mandis in Gujarat from Thursday New Delhi: Cooperative Nafed will start procurement of kharif onion in Gujarat from Thursday from three mandis to provide relief to farmers, as prices have crashed in the wholesale markets, according to the Food and Consumer Affairs Ministry.

DEL21 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee falls 11 paise to close at 82.03 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 11 paise to close at 82.03 (provisional) against the US currency on Wednesday as a strong dollar in the overseas market weighed on investor sentiments.

DEL17 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold tumbles Rs 615; silver plummets Rs 2,285 amid weak global trends New Delhi: Gold price tumbled by Rs 615 to Rs 55,095 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid a decline in rates of precious metal in the overseas markets, according to HDFC Securities.

