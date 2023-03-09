Left Menu

BSF arrests another Pak national near International border in Punjab's Gurdaspur Sector

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday afternoon arrested a Pakistani national near International Border in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector.

ANI | Updated: 09-03-2023 18:58 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 18:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday afternoon arrested a Pakistani national near International Border in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector. Identified as Aamir Raza, a resident of Sialkot district in Pakistan, the Pakistani intruder was held by the BSF troops ahead of border fence in the area of Border Outpost Nikka in Gurdaspur sector, said the BSF.

As per the force, the intruder had crossed the International Border and entered into the Indian territory. "During initial questioning the intruder revealed his name as Aamir Raza, a resident of District Sialkot, Pakistan," said the BSF, which is responsible to guard 3,323 km India-Pakistan International Border.

Further questioning with the intruder is in progress, mentions the BSF in a statement. This is the second arrest in last two days. The BSF's 144 Battalion personnel deployed at Rajatal Border Outpost in Punjab's Amritsar Sector near International Border had intercepted a Pakistani intruder on the intervening night of March 8-9. The intruder was trying to enter into Indian territory.

The BSF said the intruder was fired upon by its troops on duty and subsequently arrested. During initial questioning, the BSF said, the intruder revealed his identity as a Bangladeshi national. His questioning is also being carried out and next course of action will be taken.

Another Pakistani intruder was held by alert Border Security Force (BSF) troops in the Gurdaspur sector of Punjab on Thursday afternoon. In a statement, BSF informed that the troop arrested a Pakistan national ahead of border fence in the area of Border Out Post Nikka in the Gurdaspur sector. The intruder had crossed International Border and entered into the Indian territory.

During initial questioning, he revealed his name as Aamir Raza, a resident of Distt Sialkot, Pakistan. His further questioning is in progress. Earlier in the day, BSF troops held a Pakistani intruder in the Amritsar sector early morning.

In a statement, BSF informed that an intruder from Pak side was trying to enter India on the intervening night of 8-9th March at Border Out Post in Rajatal in Amritsar sector. He was fired upon by the BSF troops on duty and subsequently arrested.

His search was conducted. During initial questioning he revealed his identity as a Bangladeshi national. His questioning will be further carried out and next course of action will be taken. (ANI)

