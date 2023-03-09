Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare losses after jobless claims data

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 19:08 IST
U.S. stock index futures pared losses on Thursday as a bigger-than-expected rise in weekly jobless claims eased concerns about a sharp rise in interest rates.

Data showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose to 211,000 for the week ended March 4 from 190,000 the previous week.

At 8:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 18 points, or 0.05%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 4 points, or 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 29 points, or 0.24%.

