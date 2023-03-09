J-K: Job aspirants protest in Srinagar against hiring of Aptech Ltd to conduct recruitment exams

Scores of job aspirants here on Thursday protested against Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) for hiring Aptech Limited to conduct various recruitment exams in the union territory. The protesters alleged that Aptech Ltd had been involved in numerous scams in other parts of the country including in Leh, Ambala and Rajasthan.

Reportedly, the protests against Aptech Ltd have been ongoing since June. The recent move of the Jammu and Kashmir government to again consider Aptech Ltd to conduct various exams including the Finance Account Assistant exam stirred the protestors.

"The Lieutenant Governor administration should rise to the occasion and take necessary measures for the larger benefit of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir," demanded the protestors. Talking to ANI, one of the protestors said, "As the single bench judgement had said, the J&K government has lost its credibility. We want to know which higher authority/official is involved with the agency that stops the government from taking action against it."

"The Aptech Ltd has been blacklisted by Yogiji also, in UP. Why is our government still adamant about having them?" demanded the protestors. The exams will be starting on March 16.

The protestors also said that they demanded a judicial enquiry against the company. "Also, we request that the government interfere and conduct the upcoming exams and not allow blacklisted companies to do the same," the protestors said. Following the commotion, some protesters were detained by the police. (ANI)

