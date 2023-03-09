Left Menu

President Murmu pays obeisance at Sri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar

Earlier in the day, Murmu was welcomed by Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at the airport.

ANI | Updated: 09-03-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 20:45 IST
President Murmu pays obeisance at Sri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar
President Droupadi Murmu. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu, who arrived in Punjab's Amritsar for a day-long visit, paid obeisance at Sri Harmandir Sahib. She prayed for continued development, peace and harmony in the country.

The President also participated in langar with devotees. Earlier in the day, Murmu was welcomed by Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at the airport.

Taking to his social media handle, CM Mann wrote, "The President of the country Mrs Draupadi Murmu ji was warmly welcomed on her arrival at Sri Amritsar Sahib... Today we will show President ji a religious, historical, cultural and heritage glimpse at Guru Nagar..." Her flight back to the national capital took off from Amritsar at 4.30 pm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

