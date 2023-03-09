Left Menu

Rehabilitation centers to have educational institutions besides other facilities: K'taka CM

The Karnataka government has decided to construct rehabilitation centers side by side in about five villages and provide the basic facilities as well as construct schools/colleges and polytechnic colleges for public, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 09-03-2023 22:25 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 22:24 IST
Rehabilitation centers to have educational institutions besides other facilities: K'taka CM
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo:Twitter/Basavaraj S Bommai). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has decided to construct rehabilitation centers side by side in about five villages and provide the basic facilities as well as construct schools/colleges and polytechnic colleges for public, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday. Speaking after distributing the compensation to farmers who have lost land in Upper Krishna Project-3 here on Thursday, he said the State cabinet decided to have uniform compensation and fixed compensation of a minimum of Rs 2 lakh and a maximum of Rs 20 lakh for dry farming.

"The expert's suggestions will be taken regarding providing opportunities to move court if people don't wish to give their land or houses for the project. The basic facilities will be provided at all the R&R centers. As many as 15 lakh acres of land will be irrigated in Mulwad and Chimmalagi Lift Irrigation areas. The foundation stone for the Revanasiddeshwara Lift Irrigation scheme has been laid," he said. Bommai said that the policy of the government is to provide a good life to all those farmers who part with their land for irrigation schemes.

"They get complaints regarding the lack of amenities such as schools and roads in the rehabilitation centers. There is thinking of giving 20 per cent compensation along with the market price for those who lose their houses. And for those who incur a loss in R&R, the government has drawn a plan to construct the houses for them along with giving them agricultural land," he said. Bommai said facilities were not available for farmers on the Krishna River bed to use water.

"The farmers are honest and dedicated and the Krishna water and the black soil are God's gifted. Using these, farmers of Vijayapura, Belagavi, and Bagalkote grow quality sugarcane. The lack of irrigation facilities in the area where five rivers flow was worrying but now the situation has improved. Irrigation should have been given the top priority in the state. The need of the hour is to complete all the irrigation projects to render justice to farmers of this region," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
3
OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

 Global
4
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023