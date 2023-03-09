Railways transports 426.3 rakes of coal per day in February for powerhouses

Coal transportation by Indian Railways in terms of tonnage and net tonne-kilometres (NTKM) has increased by 11.92 per cent and 24.51 per cent in this current fiscal (upto February). According to Railways, the loading of rakes for the power sector from various sources in the current fiscal (April-February) is 408 rakes per day against 344 rakes per day last year ie an increase of 64 rakes per day.

In the month of February 2023, 426.3 rakes per day have been loaded for powerhouses against 399 rakes per day in February, 2022 ie an increase of 27.3 rakes. In order to meet the projected demand for rakes by the power sector in the coming fiscal, higher induction of coal-carrying wagons - 7692 BOXNHL and 1052 BOBRN wagons have been inducted from April, 2022 to January 2023. Around 32,534 BOXNHL and 2450 BOBRN wagons indents are pending.

During the current fiscal, 1018 freight locomotives have been added to the fleet of IR till the end of February 2023. This increase is expected to continue. Further, 4,500 km of new tracks are expected to be commissioned in 2022-23, the majority of which is on coal-carrying routes. This will further improve the turnaround of coal-carrying rakes.

Keeping in view the rising demand in the next few years, Indian Railways said comprehensive planning of the Energy Corridor has been done with planned investment of one lakh crores ranging over 100 projects. (ANI)

