Peru court extends pre-trial detention for ex-President Castillo

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2023 05:41 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 05:41 IST
A judge extended Peruvian ex-President Pedro Castillo's pre-trial detention term to 36 months, up from 18 months, on Thursday, following the former leader's ouster and detention for illegally attempting to dissolve Congress in December.

The three-year detention ruling is related to a criminal organization charge. Castillo is also under investigation for charges of rebellion and conspiracy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

