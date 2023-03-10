Peru court extends pre-trial detention for ex-President Castillo

A judge extended Peruvian ex-President Pedro Castillo's pre-trial detention term to 36 months, up from 18 months, on Thursday, following the former leader's ouster and detention for illegally attempting to dissolve Congress in December.

The three-year detention ruling is related to a criminal organization charge. Castillo is also under investigation for charges of rebellion and conspiracy.

