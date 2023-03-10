Maha: Man feared dead as major fire engulfs house

Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-03-2023 09:55 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 09:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man is feared to have died after a major fire broke out in underground power cables and later engulfed his house in Shil Phata area of Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred around 6.30 am, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

''The fire broke out in underground power cables. The blaze also triggered explosions before spreading to a nearby house and engulfing it,'' he said. A Thane police official said, ''A man is feared to have died in the fire after getting trapped in that house.'' On being alerted, the local fire brigade and RDMC personnel rushed to the scene, Sawant said, adding that the firefighting operation is still on with three fire engines engaged in the task. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

