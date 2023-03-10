Left Menu

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at shop in Thane's Mumbra

Reportedly, the fire broke out on the ground floor of the building and was spreading to the upper floors.

ANI | Updated: 10-03-2023 11:56 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 11:55 IST
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at shop in Thane's Mumbra
Fire breaks out in a shop in Maharashtra's Thane. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a shop next to Mesco School in Mumbra area of Maharashtra's Thane, informed the officials on Friday. "Heavy smoke was billing out of the building. As soon as the information was received, four fire tenders rushed to the spot," said the officials.

Reportedly, the fire broke out on the ground floor of the building and was spreading to the upper floors. Adding to the information, the officials said, "There are no casualties reported in the fire yet. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained till last reports."

Firefighting efforts are underway to douse the flames. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
3
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023