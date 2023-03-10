Left Menu

Batla House encounter case: Delhi HC abates proceedings after death of convict

The Delhi High Court on Friday abated the proceedings related to Shahzad Ahmed, a life convict in the 2008 Batla House encounter case in view of his death in January.

ANI | Updated: 10-03-2023 18:04 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 18:04 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Friday abated the proceedings related to Shahzad Ahmed, a life convict in the 2008 Batla House encounter case, in view of his death in January. Shahzad was a life convict in the Batla House encounter case and had challenged the order.

The state had also moved an appeal seeking enhancement of the sentence. In the encounter, Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma of the Special Cell of Delhi police was killed.

The Division bench of justices Sidharth Mridul and Amit Sharma abated the proceedings considering the death of Shahzad Ahmed in the record. Now, the appeal moved by Ariz Khan, a death convict, is pending before the court.

The division bench has called for a sociological and psychological report of Ariz Khan from the jail authorities within two weeks. The hearing is listed on April 14.

An application was moved on March 3 by the prosecution stating that Shahzad Ahmed died in AIIMS on January 28. "Kindly place this fact on record and pass an appropriate order," the application submitted.

Shahzad was hospitalised in the AIIMS due to ill health. Earlier, the Delhi High Court on December 26, 2022, directed the authorities to transfer Shahzad Ahmed from GTB hospital to Safdarjung Hospital.

It was stated that his condition is deteriorating. He was on the ventilator for two days. The case pertains to the encounter that took place in a building in the Batla House area of Okhla on September 19 in 2008.

The team of Special Cell cops had gone to Batla House on a tip that the accused persons involved in the Delhi serial blast were hiding in a building in the Batla House area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

