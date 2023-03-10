PM Sunak says UK and France have taken cooperation to an unprecedented level

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday that Britain and France would take their cooperation to an unprecedented level, including agreeing a new energy partnership and a new deal on civil nuclear energy. "If we are honest the relationship between our two countries has had its challenges in recent years," Sunak said at press conference alongside French President Emmanuel Macron after the two leaders held talks in Paris.

"Today we have taken cooperation to an unprecedented level."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)