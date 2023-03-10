Left Menu

CM Dhami informs Union Minister RK Singh about power shortage in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday called on Union Power Minister RK Singh in the national capital on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 10-03-2023 20:11 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 20:11 IST
CM Dhami informs Union Minister RK Singh about power shortage in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with Union Power Minister RK Singh in . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday called on Union Power Minister RK Singh in the national capital on Friday. Chief Minister Dhami informed Union Minister about the power shortage in the state in the coming times.

Earlier on Friday, Dhami met Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey and requested for assistance in making electric charging stations in the state and for investment in electric vehicles and battery products. He also urged the Minister to start a Center of Excellence in Uttarakhand with industry partners for research and promotion of innovation and new technology in the automotive industry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023