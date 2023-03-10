Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2100 hours: DEL120 BIZ-INDIA-US-2NDLD SEMICONDUCTOR India, US sign MoU to build resilient supply chain in semiconductor sector New Delhi: India and the US on Friday inked an initial pact on increasing private sector cooperation in the area of semiconductors under which the two countries would facilitate business opportunities and develop an ecosystem with a view to reduce their dependency on China and Taiwan.

DEL112 BIZ-2NDLD STOCKS Sensex, Nifty decline 1 pc on selling in IT, financial shares amid weak global cues Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty tanked more than 1 per cent on Friday due to heavy selling in IT, financial and oil stocks in line with a weak trend in the global markets.

DCM76 BIZ-INDIA US-TECHNOLOGY We see India as trusted technology partner: US Commerce Secretary New Delhi: America sees India as a trusted technology partner, and it wants to deepen this technological relationship between the two countries, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said on Friday.

DEL57 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee gains 4 paise to close at 82.02 against US dollar New Delhi: The rupee pared its initial losses to settle 4 paise higher at 82.02 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, tracking the weakness of the American currency in the overseas market.

DCM72 BIZ-WHEAT FCI sells 5.39 lakh tonnes wheat in 5th auction round under OMSS New Delhi: Food Corporation of India sold 5.39 lakh tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers, including flour millers, in the fifth round of e-auction.

DCM73 BIZ-LD RELIANCE-IIT IIT Kanpur licenses gene therapy for treating hereditary eye diseases to Reliance Life Sciences New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has licensed a pioneering technology to Reliance Life Sciences Pvt Ltd that has the potential to revolutionise the field of gene therapy, especially for many genetic eye diseases, the two said on Friday.

DCM54 BIZ-MUTUAL FUNDS Equity mutual funds inflows hit 9-month high at Rs 15,685 crore in Feb New Delhi: Equity mutual funds attracted Rs 15,685 crore in February, making it the highest net infusion in nine months despite significant volatility in the stock markets.

DEL113 BIZ-LD GOLD-PRICE Gold jumps Rs 395; silver declines Rs 115 New Delhi: Gold price jumped Rs 395 to Rs 55,540 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

