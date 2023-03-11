Left Menu

Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Kerala on March 12

Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting at 4 PM at South Gopura Nada in Thrissur.

ANI | Updated: 11-03-2023 13:23 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 13:23 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Kerala's Thrissur on March 12, said a statement on Saturday. "Union Minister Amith Shah will reach Thrissur at 2 PM. He will land at the Cochin International Airpot airport and travel to Thrissur by helicopter," said the statement.

According to the reports, the BJP leaders will receive Amit Shah in the helipad at Sobha city and later Shah will offer flowers at the Sakthan Tampuran memorial. Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting at 4 PM at South Gopura Nada in Thrissur.

Reportedly, Shah will also be attending a meeting of the BJP office beares in Kerala. Shah's visit to the southern state is very significant as the BJP is trying to make a mark in Kerala in the upcoming General Elections of 2024.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Karnataka on March 12 where he will dedicate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth around Rs 16,000 crores, a release from the Prime Minister's Office said. "At around 12 noon, Prime Minister will also dedicate and lay the foundation stone of key road projects in Mandya. Thereafter, at around 3:15 PM, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives in Hubbali-Dharwad, added the release.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

