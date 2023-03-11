Left Menu

Chardham Yatra preparations start at Kedarnath Dham

"The district administration has started the work of removing snow on the Kedarnath Dham and the pedestrian routes of Kedarnath," informed the officials.

The Rudraprayag district administration clearing snow on the pedestrian routes of Kedarnath. Image Credit: ANI
In an earlier event, the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council (UTDC) said that it would issue tokens for darshan during the Chardham Yatra. The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas.

The high-altitude shrines remain shut for around six months every year, opening in summer (April or May) and closing with the onset of winter (October or November). The Chardham Yatra will begin on April 22 with the opening of the Yamunotri and Gangotri temples. Kedarnath will open on April 25 and Badrinath on April 27. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

