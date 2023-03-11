Left Menu

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday shared photographs of two tigers days after an eviction drive at Burachapori RF.

ANI | Updated: 11-03-2023 19:30 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 19:30 IST
"Big cat comes back home": Assam CM Sarma after camera traps tigers at evicted area of Burachapori
Picture of tiger shared by Assam CM (Photo:Twitter/ Himanta Biswa Sarma). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday shared photographs of two tigers, days after an eviction drive at Burachapori. "The Big Cat comes back home! Beautiful sightings of not just one but two majestic tigers by our camera traps days after an eviction drive at Burachapori RF. (7th & 9th March) We are commited to reclaiming the land which rightfully belongs to Assam's diverse flaura and fauna," tweeted Sarma.

Earlier on February 14, the district administration of Nagaon and Sonitpur had started a drive to free the Burachapori Wildlife Sanctuary from illegal encroachments. The anti-encroachment drive is being carried out to free nearly 1,892 hectares of land from illegal occupation, officials said.

A large number of security personnel were deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident as the administration of Sonitpur and Nagaon districts started the eviction drive in the Char-Chapori areas under the Burachapori wildlife sanctuary. The administration has also deployed excavators for the eviction drive.

According to the district administration of Sonitpur and Nagaon, huge areas of government land have been illegally occupied by encroachers in the area and the administration has already issued notices to the occupying people to vacate the lands. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

