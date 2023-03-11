Karnataka police swung into action after my complaint against Vijesh Pillai, says Swapna Suresh

In a Facebook post on Saturday, gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh said that the Karnataka Police has taken action based on her complaint against Vijesh Pillai who allegedly tried to threaten her to flee the country after giving up the evidence against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family. In a Facebook post, Swapna said, "Karnataka police have swung into action in my complaint.They registered a crime against Vijesh Pillai, recorded my statement, took me to the hotel where Vijesh Pillai stayed and the meeting took place and collected evidence."

"The hotel management informed the Karnataka police that Vijesh Pillai stayed in the hotel with another person. Who is that anonymous person who remained in the background," Swapna questioned. Swapna Suresh, on Thursday, made explosive claims that she was receiving death threats from CPM secretary Govindan Master who threatened her with dire consequences if she did not stop speaking about Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

She further alleged that Master offered her a hefty amount of Rs 30 crore to leave the country and settle anywhere else. Swapna said that she has no "personal agenda" against the Kerala Chief Minister, however, Master threatened to "finish" her life and gave her 2 days to take a decision.

In a stern message, Swapna said that she will fight and warned the Chief Minister against "threatening" her. She said, "I want to tell the CM on his face, I am going to fight till the end. I have people who trust me. If I am alive, I will expose your entire business empire and don't ever think or dare to threaten me. I'll expose to the world your real face".

"I am not ready for any compromise and I am going to fight till the last breath. He (Vijay Pillai) clearly told me that Govindan Master will finish my life. I will give the full details such as photographs of the person to the media. I am not going to run away from Bangalore. I am here itself. Please pray for my life," Swapna added. She further alleged, "Vijay Pillai threatened me and asked me to leave the country. I have no personal agenda with CM Pinarayi Vijayan or his family, nor want to destroy his political career. I was clearly told that CPM secretary Govindan Master will finish my life. This person told me that he will give me 2 days to take a decision. I have sent details of his phone numbers and email address to my advocate." (ANI)

