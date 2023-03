BRIEF-Aramco CEO Anticipates Oil And Gas To Remain Essential For Foreseeable Future

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO: * WE ALSO CONTINUED TO FOCUS ON OUR LONG-TERM STRATEGY, BUILDING BOTH CAPACITY AND CAPABILITY ACROSS THE VALUE CHAIN

* AS WE ANTICIPATE OIL AND GAS WILL REMAIN ESSENTIAL FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE, THE RISKS OF UNDERINVESTMENT IN OUR INDUSTRY ARE REAL * OUR FOCUS IS ALSO ON INVESTING IN NEW LOWER-CARBON TECHNOLOGIES WITH POTENTIAL TO ACHIEVE ADDITIONAL EMISSION REDUCTIONS Further company coverage:

