Police recover heroin worth Rs 20 crore along Assam-Nagaland border

In a joint operation, police and CRPF recovered around 5 kg of heroin worth Rs 20 crore from a vehicle in Assam's Karbi Anglong district along the Assam-Nagaland border on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 16:29 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 16:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a joint operation, police and CRPF recovered around 5 kg of heroin worth Rs 20 crore from a vehicle in Assam's Karbi Anglong district along the Assam-Nagaland border on Sunday. Police also apprehended a drug peddler.

Based on secret information, a joint team of police and CRPF led by John Das, SDPO of Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district on Sunday set up a naka checking at the Khatkhti area. "Acting on specific information a naka was set up in front of SBI Khatkhati, khatkhati police station under the supervision of SDPO Bokajan John Das, assisted by Officer-in-charge Khatkhati SI (UB) Ramen Bardoloi, SI (UB) Nitul Saikia, SI (UB) Dipjyoti Das, SI (P) Swadan Swargiyari, ASI Dipak Borah, ASI Jiten Gogoi, C20 CRPF Camp Bokajan, APRG Camp Bokajan, and police station staff. At about 10 am a White Bolero vehicle bearing registration number AS-09 J-4746 coming from Dimapur was intercepted," John Das, SDPO of Bokajan said.

He further said that on conducting a thorough search of the vehicle 390 soap cases containing 5 kg (approximately) of heroin were recovered which were concealed by making a secret chamber in the upper body of the vehicle. "The secret chamber was welded properly to hide the consignment. In this connection the driver of the vehicle namely Md. Fujel Ahmed (41 years old ) of Islam Nagar in Honai district was arrested. The consignment was loaded in Dimapur in Nagaland and supposed to be delivered at Nagaon bypass," John Das said.

The police officer said that the market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 20 crore. (ANI)

