National Film Heritage Mission giving new lifeline to heritage of Indian cinema: Anurag Singh Thakur

Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Sunday visited NFDC- National Film Archive of India (NFAI) during his Pune visit and reviewed the progress made under National Film Heritage Mission.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 16:55 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 16:55 IST
Minister Anurag Singh Thakur reviewing National Film Heritage Mission (Image: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Sunday visited NFDC- National Film Archive of India (NFAI) during his Pune visit and reviewed the progress made under National Film Heritage Mission. The minister stated that the mission is giving a new lifeline to the heritage of Indian cinema, where many films which were not previously accessible at all, will be made available to audience worldwide in the best quality available, while simultaneously ensuring the long term preservation of Indian cinema.

"National Film Heritage Mission (NFHM) is moving ahead at full steam at NFDC-National Film Archive of India (NFAI), Pune. As part of NFHM, 3 major projects are ongoing at NFDC-NFAI: Digitization of Films, Conservation of Film Reels and Restoration of Films. All these projects are colossal in nature in the field of film preservation and have never been attempted on this scale globally," the ministry said in a release. Till date, 1,293 features and 1,062 shorts and documentaries have been digitized in 4K and 2K resolution.

Additional 2,500 features and shorts and documentaries are in the pipeline to be digitized. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

