J-K: Indian Army recovers pistols, IED during search operation near LoC

According to the army sources, the operation has averted a major incident which could have been initiated by perpetrators using the weapons and the IED, funded by the narco terrorists.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 17:47 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 17:47 IST
Sophisticated pistols recovered by the Indian Army (Photo/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Army during a search operation near the Line of Control at Jhangar and Naushera sectors in Jammu and Kashmir has recovered two sophisticated pistols, two kg narcotics and two kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED), said the Army offcials on Sunday. According to the Army, the operation has averted a major incident which could have been initiated by perpetrators using the weapons and the IED, funded by the narco terrorists.

"Based on intelligence inputs, Indian Army conducted operations near the Line of Control at Jhangar, Naushera sectors on March 11. The operations led to recovery of the pistols, narcotics and 2 kg IED," said the officials. Earlier on March 5, Indian Army troops recovered 7 kg of narcotics, and foreign currency worth over Rs 2 crore, from the residence of Mohd Rafique in Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

