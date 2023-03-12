Left Menu

Tramadol tablets worth Rs 21 crores in international market seized at Mumbai airport

Mumbai Customs seized an export consignment destined for South Sudan containing "Tramadol" tablets worth over Rs 21 crores in the international illicit market.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 18:25 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 18:25 IST
Tramadol tablets worth Rs 21 crores in international market seized at Mumbai airport
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Customs seized an export consignment destined for South Sudan containing "Tramadol" tablets worth over Rs 21 crores in the international illicit market. According to officials, based on intelligence gathered by Central Intelligence Unit (CIU), Mumbai Customs Zone III, one export consignment destined for South Sudan with declared description as TAMOL-X225 containing approximately 10 lakh tablets, was intercepted and examined.

The test results confirmed it to be "Tramadol" which is a psychotropic substance and export of tramadol is restricted under section 8(c) of NDPS Act, 1985. These contraband drugs worth US 2.6 million or over Rs 21 Crores in international illicit market were seized, the officials added.

According to officials, searches were conducted at Bengaluru, Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and Mumbai and three persons have been arrested so far. Further investigation into the matter is underway. In another incident, gold worth Rs 1.40 crore concealed in undergarments and footwear, was seized from foreign nationals by the Mumbai Customs department.

The seizure was made from three foreign nationals, who had arrived from Addis Abada to Mumbai on Friday. The gold weighs over 3 kilograms and is valued at around Rs 140 crores.

As per the Mumbai Customs, the accused had concealed the gold in their undergarments and in the sole of the footwear. The information was given by the Mumbai Customs department in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023