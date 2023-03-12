Nagar Kirtan organised in Amritsar on 200 years of Akali Baba Phula Singh's martyrdom

Left Menu

All the Sikh communities gathered at Akal Takath Sahib for Baba Phula Singh's honour. The elephants and horses were a significant attraction for the devotees in the Nagar Kirtan.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 20:31 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 20:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 'Nagar Kirtan' was organised here on Sunday at Akal Takht Sahib to commemorate 200 years of Akali Baba Phula Singh's martyrdom. All the Sikh communities gathered at Akal Takath Sahib for Baba Phula Singh's honour. The elephants and horses were a significant attraction for the devotees in the Nagar Kirtan.

"Nagar Kirtan is organised in the entire city on the occasion of 200 years of Martyrdom," said Balbir Singh, head of Akali Baba Bhuda Dal. Talking to ANI, Giani Harpreet Singh, Jathedhar Akal Takath Sahib said, "Baba Akali Phula Singh made lot of efforts for the Khalsa Raj and he also gave his martyrdom for the Khalsa Raj. Like Akali Phula Singh has contributed for Khalsa Raj, we should also pay attention and follow those paths."

Baba Phula Singh was the sixth Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib and Jathedar of Akali Baba Budha Dal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

