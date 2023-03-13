Left Menu

Kerala: 2 injured in bomb explosion in Kannur

"There was an explosion," a police official said, adding that the official conformation can be disclosed only after the inspection of the scene.

ANI | Updated: 13-03-2023 06:17 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 06:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were injured after a bomb exploded here in Kerala's Kannur district, officials said on Sunday. The incident took place under the police station limits of Muzhakunn situated at Kakkayangad in Kannur district on sunday evening.

"There was an explosion," a police official said, adding that the official confirmation can be disclosed only after the inspection of the scene. According to police, Santosh and his wife Lasitha, sustained injuries in the explosion.

More details are awaited (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

