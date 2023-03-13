Kerala: 2 injured in bomb explosion in Kannur
Two persons were injured after a bomb exploded here in Kerala's Kannur district, officials said on Sunday. The incident took place under the police station limits of Muzhakunn situated at Kakkayangad in Kannur district on sunday evening.
"There was an explosion," a police official said, adding that the official confirmation can be disclosed only after the inspection of the scene. According to police, Santosh and his wife Lasitha, sustained injuries in the explosion.
More details are awaited (ANI).
