PM Modi congratulates team 'RRR' for Oscar win, says India is elated and proud

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the "RRR" team after its hit track "Naatu Naatu" became the first Indian film song to win Oscar.

ANI | Updated: 13-03-2023 10:39 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 10:39 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the "RRR" team after its hit track "Naatu Naatu" became the first Indian film song to win Oscar. Taking to Twitter PM Modi said, "Exceptional! The popularity of 'Naatu Naatu' is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud."

'Naatu Naatu' is the first Telugu song to be nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars. 'Naatu Naatu' has won the award trumping big names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan are all present at the big event.

The song's big win has undoubtedly brought smiles to everyone's faces. As soon as Naatu Naatu bagged the trophy, Indians worldwide beamed with pride and expressed happiness on social media. The song competed against 'Applause' from the film 'Tell It Like A Woman,' 'Hold My Hand' from the movie 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Lift me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' and 'This Is Life,' from 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

