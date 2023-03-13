PM holds meeting with top ministers to discuss strategy for Budget session
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a meeting with his top ministers to discuss parliamentary strategy for the second part of the Budget session.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a meeting with his top ministers to formulate the government's strategy ahead of the second part of the Budget session. Earlier on Monday, a meeting of Congress MPs under the chairmanship of party president Mallikarjun Kharge took place at the party's Parliamentary Party (CPP) office in Parliament to chalk out the strategy.
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Kharge and West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury are present in the meeting. Congress Lok Sabha Sabha and Rajya Sabha members also participated in the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting to decide the strategy for Budget session.
The Budget session of 2023 will resume after a month-long recess. The recess was for enabling the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the demands for grants and make reports relating to their ministries or departments. (ANI)
