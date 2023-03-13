Left Menu

CM Manik Saha meets PM Modi, gets assurance of full support for Tripura's development

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital and said that the latter assured him of full support for the development of the state.

ANI | Updated: 13-03-2023 15:47 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 15:47 IST
CM Manik Saha meets PM Modi, gets assurance of full support for Tripura's development
CM Manik Saha meets PM Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital and said that the latter assured him of full support for the development of the state. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manik Saha was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tripura for the second consecutive term on March 8.

"Glad to meet Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji in New Delhi. Hon'ble Prime Minister conveyed warm regards to brothers and sisters of #Tripura and also assured for full support in development of State. Grateful to him for his blessings, warm wishes and continued guidance," CM Saha said. Manik Saha on Saturday met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital.

"Glad to meet Hon'ble Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation Shri @AmitShah Ji at his residence in New Delhi. Hon'ble Union Minister assured all possible support for development in #Tripura & also conveyed his warm regards to everyone in the State," Tweeted CM Saha. The swearing-in ceremony of the CM took place at the Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala.

Earlier on March 9, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Bharatiya Janata Party's big win in the recent assembly polls in Tripura, the Chief Minister said "Tripura's future under PM's vision is bright." In the 60-member Tripura assembly, the BJP won 32 seats. Tipra Motha Party came second by winning 13 seats while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) got 11 seats, Congress three and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) bagged one seat.

BJP returned to power in the state by winning an absolute majority. The CPI(M) and the Congress, came together in the Northeast state this time in a bid to oust the BJP from power.

The BJP, which had never won a single seat in Tripura before 2018, stormed to power in the last election in alliance with IPFT and ousted the Left Front which had been in power in the border state for 35 years since 1978. The CPI(M)-led Left Front ruled the state for nearly four decades, with a gap between 1988 and 1993 when the Congress was in power. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

