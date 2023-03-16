Eastern Libya forces say they have located missing uranium

Eastern Libyan forces have found uranium that the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Wednesday was missing, the head of the forces' media unit said on Thursday.

The media unit's head referred in his statement to 10 missing barrels being found near the border with Chad, though a separate video he issued showed workers counting 18 recovered barrels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)