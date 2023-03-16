Left Menu

Eastern Libya forces say they have located missing uranium

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2023 20:48 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 20:48 IST
Eastern Libyan forces have found uranium that the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Wednesday was missing, the head of the forces' media unit said on Thursday.

The media unit's head referred in his statement to 10 missing barrels being found near the border with Chad, though a separate video he issued showed workers counting 18 recovered barrels.

