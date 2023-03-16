Union Health Minister flags off 75 trucks for countrywide awareness drive to eliminate Tuberculosis

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday flagged off 75 Trucks with Tuberculosis (TB) awareness messages that have been provided by Apollo Tyres Foundation, who are actively supporting the Ni-kshay scheme. These trucks will travel and carry the messages of TB-free India across states. "The whole country is enthused and mobilized in the spirit of Jan Bhagidari to work towards the elimination of TB. Synergized with the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji to end TB in the country five years ahead of the SDG2030 target, more than 71,000 Ki-shay Mitras have come forward and are today supporting over 10 lakh TB patients through nutritional support and other means, as part of Union Government's Ni-kshay scheme for the elimination of TB through mobilization of all walks of stakeholders across corporates, NGOs, people's representatives, individuals etc," stated Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

According to the official release, he addressed the Partnership Action against Tuberculosis (PAcT) Summit on Thursday. The Union Health Minister also distributed nutrition baskets to several TB patients at the event. The Union Health elaborated that "India has its own healthcare model with shared social and national responsibilities. Multi-sectoral engagement is a key pillar in supporting National TB Elimination Programme by leveraging cooperation from other stakeholders."

"Only through joint efforts and collaborations, we can achieve the goal of making India TB-free by 2025. I urge everyone to come forward in the spirit of Jan Bhagidari," he added. He highlighted that Nikshay Mitras not only provide financial and nutritional support to TB patients but also personally engages with them over the Nikshay Mitra portal to ensure their overall well-being.

Dr Mandaviya appreciated the innovative way in which Apollo Tyres Foundation has intensified the TB-Free India Campaign by engaging - Heroes on Wheels (Truck Drivers) and other vulnerable groups across 32 locations in 19 States in the country to create awareness of Tuberculosis. They have also adopted 75 TB patients under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. Noting that truck drivers form an important cohort of TB patients, Dr Mandaviya stated that it is important to enhance awareness about TB prevention and control through timely testing, completing the treatment course, etc. He added that the initiative of 75 trucks branded with TB messages from five locations (Delhi, Mudra Port- Gujarat, Hyderabad, Jalandhar and Agartala) will boost efforts to address TB among truckers' communities and others closely associated with the community. He also urged other corporates, institutions, trade bodies, associations and individuals to come forward and actively support India's battle against tuberculosis.

Roli Singh, Addl. Secy and MD NHM, Health Ministry thanked the corporates and partner agencies for coming together and contributing through their own strategies towards the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. She stated that the corporate sector can play a key role in reaching the last mile and linking the community to the various initiatives of the government. She highlighted that 300 corporates have taken the corporate TB pledge. Dr Kuldeep Singh Sachdeva, South East Asia Regional Director, The International Union against Lung diseases and Tuberculosis, Gaurav Kumar, Chief Financial Officer, Apollo Tyres Ltd and Rinika Grover, Head, Sustainability and CSR, Apollo Tyres were present at the occasion. (ANI)

