Kerala: Wild elephant tramples man to death in Kannur's Aralam Farm

The deceased identified as Raghu went to collect firewood at Aralam Farm in Kannur and was mauled to death by a wild elephant.

ANI | Updated: 17-03-2023 22:47 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 22:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 43-year-old tribal man was trampled to death by a wild elephant inside Kannur's Aralam Farm on Friday afternoon, the official confirmed. The deceased identified as Raghu went to collect firewood at Aralam Farm in Kannur and was trampled to death by a wild elephant.

The elephant came out of thick vegetation inside the tribal settlement area adjoining the Aralam Wildlife Sanctuary. The body was taken to the Kannur Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

An FIR has been registered under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

