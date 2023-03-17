Left Menu

SCBA calls significant victory for bar as SC heard plea over land allotment for lawyers' chamber

"After waiting for 70 years, this is a significant victory for the bar and a step forward in ensuring better facilities for lawyers who have been tirelessly serving the legal system of the country," SCBA said.

18-03-2023
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Supreme Court Bar Association on Friday said that it is a significant victory for the bar and a step forward in ensuring better facilities for lawyers as the Supreme Court heard and reserved the order on the plea relating to converting allotted land into chamber blocks for lawyers. SCBA said that the Supreme Court has finally heard the long-standing demand of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to pass judicial orders for converting a land measuring 1.33 acres, that was allotted to the Supreme Court for new chambers for lawyers.

"The court after hearing, the arguments in detail and reserving the matter for orders, has agreed that the demands of the Bar are genuine and observed that the Bench will involve the Bar in the consultative process for any infrastructure work. The Chief Justice of India (CII) assured that the issue would be taken up with the government on the administrative side, following the old tradition of the judiciary in the country. The SCBA is now awaiting the court's final decision," the association said. "After waiting for 70 years, this is a significant victory for the bar and a step forward in ensuring better facilities for lawyers who have been tirelessly serving the legal system of the country," SCBA said.

SCBA also said that the CJI also acknowledged that passing directions on the judicial side for expanding the bar, which is part of its institution, may not be necessary at this stage and taking up the issue on the administrative side with the government will be more fruitful. The Executive Committee of SCBA appreciated the efforts of the Supreme Court in expeditiously hearing their demands and recognizing the need for better facilities for its members and litigants.

The Association said that it believes that the decision of the Supreme Court will pave the way for more constructive dialogue and collaboration between the judiciary and the legal community. The Bar through its President alongwith the Executive Committee, while thanking the CJI for expeditiously taking up the matter, also assured the Court that the Bar will always do everything in its command to maintain the majesty of the institution. The SCBA said that it looks forward to working closely with the Supreme Court and the government to ensure that the demands of the legal community are met timely and effective manner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

