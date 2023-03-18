Modi govt empowering farmers, opposition involved in conspiracies: Naqvi

BJP leader and former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Saturday took a swipe at the opposition, claiming that they are jittery due to India's transformation from being agriculture-centric to ''farmers' welfare centric'' and are involved in conspiracies to misguide farmers. Addressing a farmers' event, Naqvi said the BJP has ensured the empowerment of farmers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are committed to doubling the income of farmers.

This has ''multiplied'' the worries of middlemen and those who politically exploited farmers for decades, he said.

Modi's pro-farmers reforms have created the path of prosperity for them, he said, asserting that farmers-welfare centric vision has ensured their empowerment and fair price for their produce by providing them freedom from the clutches of middlemen. The minimum support price of almost all crops has been increased significantly by the government, Naqvi added.

Over 11 crore farmers have benefitted through ''PM Kisan Samman Nidhi'' during the last nine years, with Rs 2.40 lakh crore transferred to them. The crop insurance scheme has benefitted over 11.40 crore farmers while soil health cards have been issued to about 23 crore of them, Naqvi said. These measures have empowered farmers and agricultural products worth more than Rs 4 lakh were exported last year, which is a record, he added.

