Left Menu

Modi govt empowering farmers, opposition involved in conspiracies: Naqvi

The minimum support price of almost all crops has been increased significantly by the government, Naqvi added.Over 11 crore farmers have benefitted through PM Kisan Samman Nidhi during the last nine years, with Rs 2.40 lakh crore transferred to them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2023 17:52 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 17:45 IST
Modi govt empowering farmers, opposition involved in conspiracies: Naqvi
BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader and former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Saturday took a swipe at the opposition, claiming that they are jittery due to India's transformation from being agriculture-centric to ''farmers' welfare centric'' and are involved in conspiracies to misguide farmers. Addressing a farmers' event, Naqvi said the BJP has ensured the empowerment of farmers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are committed to doubling the income of farmers.

This has ''multiplied'' the worries of middlemen and those who politically exploited farmers for decades, he said.

Modi's pro-farmers reforms have created the path of prosperity for them, he said, asserting that farmers-welfare centric vision has ensured their empowerment and fair price for their produce by providing them freedom from the clutches of middlemen. The minimum support price of almost all crops has been increased significantly by the government, Naqvi added.

Over 11 crore farmers have benefitted through ''PM Kisan Samman Nidhi'' during the last nine years, with Rs 2.40 lakh crore transferred to them. The crop insurance scheme has benefitted over 11.40 crore farmers while soil health cards have been issued to about 23 crore of them, Naqvi said. These measures have empowered farmers and agricultural products worth more than Rs 4 lakh were exported last year, which is a record, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India
4
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023