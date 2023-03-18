Assam Cabinet to visit Delhi's War Memorial, Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

By Payal Mehta Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will lead his entire council of ministers on a trip to the national capital on Sunday to visit places of importance made by the Narendra Modi government.

On the agenda, on the one-day visit of Assam cabinet is to pay homage to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial followed by a visit to the Police War Memorial and finally to the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya. Along with Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Cabinet, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria will also be present during these visits.

Senior officials in the administration and the police department of the Assam government will also be part of this delegation that will make these visits. "Keeping in mind the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his advice that state leaders must visit these places that are extremely significant for the generations to come, this tour has been organised," a senior official of the Assam government told ANI.

Established in 2019, the National War Memorial is a monument, which has been built to honour the soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice for the country. Inaugurated in October 2018, the National Police Memorial is a commemoration of the sacrifice of over 34,000 police personnel, who have laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Inaugurated in April last year by PM Modi, the Pradhanamantri Sangrahalaya is a museum dedicated to all Indian Prime Ministers from India's independence onwards. Built at a cost of Rs 271 crores, this museum talks about the contribution of all the 14 Indian Prime Ministers of India in nation-building. After the day-long visit to the national capital, to understand what these monuments mean for the present generation and for the generations to come where tributes have been given to those who deserve irrespective of their ideology, the Assam said cabinet and the officials will head back to the state where the budget session of the assembly will resume on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)