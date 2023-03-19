Left Menu

6 killed, 3 injured in road accident on Trichy-Salem National Highway

Six people died on the spot including a child, a woman, and four men. Three people were rescued in critical condition and they were sent to the hospital.

ANI | Updated: 19-03-2023 12:50 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 12:50 IST
6 killed, 3 injured in road accident on Trichy-Salem National Highway
Representataive Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six people died and another three were seriously injured in a road accident on Trichy-Salem National Highway near Tiruvasi, Trichy district on Sunday morning, said police officials. All 9 persons, including a child, were traveling in an Omni van from Salem district via Trichy to Kumbakonam.

The Omni van from Salem and a loaded lorry collided head-on at 5 am in the morning. Six people died on the spot including a child, a woman, and four men. Three people were rescued in critical condition and they were sent to the hospital.

While talking to ANI over the phone, Trichy District Superintendent of Police Sujith Kumar confirmed the deaths in the accident. Trichy SP stated that after receiving the information, Trichy district police reached the spot and rescued 3 people who were in critical condition and sent them to the Trichy Government Hospital. Also, six bodies were recovered and sent to Trichy Government Hospital for autopsy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain
4
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023