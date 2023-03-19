DCW takes cognisance in Mangolpuri flyover incident; to issue notice to Delhi police

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has taken cognisance and is going to issue a notice to the Delhi Police over the Mangolpuri flyover incident wherein a man allegedly thrashed a woman and forced her to sit inside a car. A day after the video went viral on social media platforms, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Sunday took to Twitter to share the video of the incident and ensured strict action.

"Taking cognisance of this viral video of a woman being forced into a vehicle and beaten up, I am issuing a notice to the Delhi Police. The commission will ensure strict action against these people," DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said in a tweet on Sunday. A man was seen beating a woman and forcefully making her sit in a car near Mangolpuri flyover in a video that surfaced on the internet, informed the police.

The Delhi Police on Sunday said that the vehicle and the driver of the car involved in the Mangolpuri flyover incident have been traced where a boy was seen forcibly pushing a girl inside a car. The vehicle and driver of the car have been traced. The vehicle was booked through Uber from Rohini to Vikaspuri by two men and a woman, the police said.

The police official further stated that there was an altercation between the boy and a girl over a personal matter which led to the incident. "On the way, they had an altercation and scuffle. The video shows the man forcibly pushing the woman inside the car. After heated arguments between them, the woman wanted to move out of the situation which led to this," an official said.

Delhi Police mentioned that no arrests have been made in this case as of now since they are yet to receive a complaint. Further investigation is under progress. While investigating the incident, Delhi Police officials said that the car is registered at Gurugram's Ratan Vihar. (ANI)

