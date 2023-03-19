Left Menu

Maha: NMC contractors fined for stealing power to install decorative lighting for C20 meet

Hence, the contractors indulged in power thefts, the release said.The state-owned power company imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the contractors for the thefts and wrote to the civic body to get authorised power connections, it said.Earlier this week, the MSEDCL initiated action at Somalwada square and Civil Lines against contractors under the Electricity Act and recovered Rs 18,630 fine.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-03-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 18:28 IST
Maha: NMC contractors fined for stealing power to install decorative lighting for C20 meet
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Contractors of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) in Maharashtra allegedly resorted to power theft while installing decorative lighting for the upcoming Civil20 India 2023 Inception Conference here and were fined by a state-owned power company, an official said on Sunday.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL) detected power thefts at seven locations in the city, the power company stated in a release. The contractors had sourced electricity for decorative lighting from street light poles, it was stated.

The NMC is charged a subsidised rate of Rs 7.51 per unit for the street lights, while the power company charges Rs 13 per unit for a temporary power connection. Hence, the contractors indulged in power thefts, the release said.

The state-owned power company imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the contractors for the thefts and wrote to the civic body to get authorised power connections, it said.

Earlier this week, the MSEDCL initiated action at Somalwada square and Civil Lines against contractors under the Electricity Act and recovered Rs 18,630 fine. A similar action was taken at six other places in the city and Rs 30,000 was collected in fines, it was stated.

More than 200 delegates from India and abroad will be attending Civil20 India 2023 Inception Conference scheduled to be held in the city from March 20 to 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big threat; Olympics-Asia athletes back Paris pathway for Russians, Belarusians and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big t...

 Global
4
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023