Hailstorm reported at isolated parts in Delhi: IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said as per reports hailstorms have been reported at isolated places over Delhi's Ayanagar and Palam with the minimum temperature in the national capital being settled at 15.4 degrees Celsius. Dr Kuldeep Srivastava, Head, of the Regional Weather Forecasting Center, New Delhi said, "Hailstorm was reported at Delhi's Ayanagar and Palam which was small in size. With the western disturbance that is affecting, such activity will continue tomorrow as well and there are chances of thunderstorms and light rain in Delhi NCR. Hailstorms may also occur in a few places in Delhi."

The activity of light to moderate rainfall, lightning, and thunderstorms are affecting the whole of Northwest India. Snowfall has also occurred in the Himalayan region. Rainfall activity will continue tomorrow as well, but the day after it will come down," he further added. According to IMD, "Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain are also expected in parts of Haryana and Rajasthan. IMD predicted light-intensity rain/drizzle in adjoining isolated places in South Delhi and NCR, and hail storms were predicted in the adjoining areas of Behror in Rajasthan."

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal (Haryana) Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Rajgarh (Rajasthan)," IMD added. (ANI)

